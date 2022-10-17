BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Bellaire Big Reds are the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week after their impressive battle against the Union Local Jets.

Bellaire’s defense stood their ground. Logan Edgar and Drew White did not let the Jets get far.

The Jets and Big Reds went into their locker room with zero points on the board.

The Jets would slip into the end zone in the third quarter and that fired Bellaire up.

#21 Maurice Webb saved the day with an interception, keeping Union Local out of the end zone.

Jake Heatheringon had 40 rushing yards and 151 passing yards.

However, it was Brayden Roth who found himself in for a score and put the Big Reds on the board.

He had a total of 91 rushing yards this game.

Bellaire trailed behind the Jets with around 20 seconds left in the game.

Heatheringon sent a rocket out to Terrin Frazier for Bellaire to take the lead.

The final score was 8-7.

The Big Reds take on their rivals the Martins Ferry Purple Riders.