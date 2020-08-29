Bellaire Big Reds take down the River Pilots

BELLAIRE, OHIO. (WTRF) – It was a great day for football at Nelson field and the Big Reds wanted to start their season with a win.

The Pilots took advantage of the Bellaire turnover early… Michael Johnson scored putting River on top 7-0.

Big Reds, Brandon Mamie scored and now the game is tied at 7. Head coach Mark Spigarelli was happy with his teams response.

Later the Big Red will take the lead on this Touch down run by Braydon Roth. That makes the score 14-7. There is a lot to cheer about in the All-American Town.

Jake Heatherington found Brandon Mamie and the Reds picked up a big 1st down.

Later, Mamie punched it in making the score 21-7.

At the half Chase Lawrance found Michael Johnson and he was in the end zone making the score 21-14 and the Pilots were back in the game.

Mamie put the finishing touches on the game with a run and put the Reds up 28-14.