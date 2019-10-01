Bellaire Big Reds; West Liberty University Team Of The Week

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – This week’s West Liberty University team of the week, the Bellaire Big Reds. They defeated Cambridge 20-19, Saturday in triple overtime.

With just 24 seconds the Reds tied the game at 13 as Bobby Roth connected with Colt Sechrest to send it to overtime. The teams went scoreless in the first two extra sessions.

But in the third the Bobcats scored first and then went for two but they were denied. The Reds then tied the game at 19 when Roth was abe to sneak the ball into the end zone and Cole Porter drilled the point after to give them the win.

The Big Reds are now 4-1. They host Beaver Local this week.