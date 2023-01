BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire and Union Local needed overtime Thursday night to decide their match up, with the Big Reds coming out on top 74-69.

Bellaire’s Mayson Sochor led all scorers with 28 points and 13 rebounds. RayRay Pettigrew had 17, Jakob Dowling had 15, and MacMac Pettigrew had 12.

The Jets were led by Beezer Porter who had 21. DJ Butts had 19, Alex Moore 17, and Carter Blake had 10.