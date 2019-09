MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va.(WTRF) – Bellaire turned a 7-7 second quarter game into a 35-7 win over John Marshall, Friday at Monarch Stadium.

With the score tied in the second quarter Bobby Roth moved his way into the end zone for a 14-7 lead and the Big Reds never looked back.

Bellaire is now 3-1 while the Monarchs fall to 1-3. Next up for Bellaire they host Cambridge while JM visits 4-0 Parkersburg South.