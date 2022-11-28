MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire improved to 3-0 thanks to their 49-47 win at Martins Ferry.
Lizzie McAninch led the Lady Reds with 19 points. Charli Roe led the Purple Riders with 19 points and nine rebounds as Ferry slips to 1-1.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
