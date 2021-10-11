Bellaire is Team of the Week for Week 8

Bellaire, OH (WTRF) – Team of the Week is sponsored by Oil and Gas Safety Supply. Bellaire had a tremendous season and won perhaps the most exciting game in the OVAC so far this season.

Mark Spigarelli and the Big Reds went on the road and traveled to undefeated Shadyside following its first loss the week before to St. Clairsville.

It was a low scoring and narrow contest that saw Bellaire trailing 12 to 7 with just over 1 minute to go. Quarterback Jake Heatherington found Jakob Dowling in the post for a 29 yard touchdown and gave his them a 13-12 lead. The hard fought victory was sealed with an interception by Braden Roth on Tigers Quarterback Ben Wach.

Bellaire is now 7-1 and its next game is against Union Local.