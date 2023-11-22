BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Lady Big Reds opened their season with a 61-37 win over Shadyside.
Bellaire led 30-20 at the half. Zara Harveth led the way with 19, Eliana Mason added 17, Rhyan O’Grady had 11.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
