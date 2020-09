BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week goes to a pair of Bellaire Big Reds. Brayden Roth and Colt Sechrest.

Roth carried the ball 22 times for 129 yards and two scores in Bellaires win over Harrison Central. Sechrest added 120 yards on just 12 carries and a touchdown, he also caught two passes for 38 more yards and another score as Bellaire improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Big Reds will visit Toronto this Friday.