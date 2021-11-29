Bellaire Rallies To Beat Martins Ferry

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire rallied from an eight point third quarter deficit Monday night to defeat Martins Ferry.
The Purple Riders led 47-39 after the third, but the Lady Reds outscored Ferry 18-9 in the fourth for the 57-56 victory.
