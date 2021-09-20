Bellaire Stays Undefeated Against Cambridge Bobcats

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Bellaire is into the Red Zone – no pun intended. Ray Ray Pettigrew is one of its most used weapons and that catch and run brings his team within 10 yards of the goal line.

Just a bit later in the drive, Braydon Roth ties up the game when he crosses the plain from in close. The PAT would fail and it’s 14-13 Cambridge.

The Bobcats would like to keep its lead. That’s hard to do when the QB is smothered by a host of tacklers. Jaiden Kesterson was one of the Big Reds on the sack.

When the Big Reds get close to the goal line – it normally means points. Heatherington’s Quarterback keeper plus the PAT makes it 20-14 Bellaire.

How about a Big Red… Apple Turnover? Logan Edgar goes to make the play – we got a tip drill and it ends up in the hands of Khalil Kimbro who comes up with a delicious touchdown for the whole family.

We’re going back, jack, do it again. It’s another tip drill and this is one is off the hands of Cambridge’s Levin Polansky. It’s Kimbro with another defensive TD. Wheel turning round and round… the Big Reds are 5-0 and beat Cambridge 45-14.