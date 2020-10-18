Bellaire Takes Down Lutheran East

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Big Reds advanced in the Ohio Division V Region 17 tournament with a 35-6 win over Lutheran East.
Jake Heatherington threw for 136 and three touchdowns in the win.
The Reds will travel to Garaway next Saturday.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Big Reds advanced in the Ohio Division V Region 17 tournament with a 35-6 win over Lutheran East.
Jake Heatherington threw for 136 and three touchdowns in the win.
The Reds will travel to Garaway next Saturday.