BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Bellaire Big Reds hosted Cambridge on Saturday night. With twenty-four seconds left on the clock, Bellaire was trailing Cambridge 13-6 when Bobby Roth connected with Colt Sechrest for the touchdown sending the game into overtime. The game would head to triple overtime. However, Bellaire would win in a thriller, 20-19, improving to 4-1 on the season. Bellaire will take on Beaver next on Oct. 5th at Nelson Field.
Bellaire wins in triple OT, Improving to 4-1
