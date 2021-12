BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The national letter of intent signings continued Wednesday night, with Bellaire’s Colt Sechrest joining Youngstown State to continue his academic and football careers.

During his senior year he was a first-team Division V All-Ohio selection as a linebacker, where he had 96 tackles, and five Interceptions. On offense he finished with 705 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Penguins project him as a tight-end.