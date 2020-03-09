Bellaire’s Katrina Davis Ohio Division 3 Player of the Year

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire’s Katrina Davis has been named the Ohio Division III Player of the Year following an outstanding senior season and career.

This season she scored more than 600 points, placing her third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,564 points. Davis is the school’s all-time leader in steals with 433 and ranks second in assists (301) and third in rebounds (727).

Davis was also a part of a senior class along with teammates Mia Gavarkavich and Tayah Frazier that earned 79 wins, that is also a school record.

Katrina’s cousin, Nate Davis was the 2006 Division III Boys Player of the Year.