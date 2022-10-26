BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio high school football teams wrapped up their regular seasons last week, a number of them in rivalry games like Bellaire – Ferry.

The rivalry dates back to 1907 and Friday’s meeting was the 119th all-time. The Big Reds 39-8 win in this years match up gives them 58 wins all-time in the series. Friday’s game also featured our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the week senior Ray Ray Pettigrew. He opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. He added a 54-yard touchdown catch that saw him run all over the field to find the end zone. For Pettigrew there was a larger focus and motivation than just trying to beat Martins Ferry.

“Most people know what Ray and his family went through a couple of weeks ago when they lost his father,” coach Mark Bonar said. He’s handled that so well he’s become the man of the house he’s going to take on more responsibilities at a young age. We know he has a future, he has to go to college and take care of that too, what an inspiration to come practice and do the things while all of that was going on.”

“My Dad he’s the perfect role model,” Pettigrew said. “I mean raising up eight kids with one wife he’s the best role model I can think of. So that’s my tribute make him proud every time I step on the field.”

Pettigrew and the rest of the Big Reds open the playoffs this Saturday by hosting Northmor at 1:30 p.m. at Nelson Field.