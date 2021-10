BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire’s Colt Sechrest played a major role in the Big Reds 35-6 win over Martins Ferry to bring the SPARKY trophy back to the All-American town for the first time since 2016.

Sechrest had a rushing touchdown on offense and an interception return for another score.

For his effort he was named the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

Up next for the 9-1 Reds a home playoff game against Crestview, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Nelson Field.