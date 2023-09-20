BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – It was a record setting day for the Bellaire Big Reds in their win over Cambridge last Saturday at Nelson Field. Two of the players involved are this week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

In their win over the Bobcats, Bellaire ran for a single-game school record 565 yards and a program-tying eight touchdowns. Drew White, ran 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns , while Mac Mac Pettigrew ran for 173 yards on just five carries with three of his carries also going for touchdowns.

Next up for the Reds a trip to Indian Creek as they look for their third straight win.