Beloved sports legend celebrates 50 years of coaching

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-A beloved sports legend is celebrating 50 years of coaching.

Coach Michael Young’s a great guy.

He’s inspired generations of Wheeling Central and Saint Clairsville football players for decades.

But Coach Young says nothing compares to those relationships he’s built along the way, not just with the players and fellow coaches. But the administration, parents, football moms, and boosters. He says it’s made a great team of people working together.

Coach Young is especially grateful for all the successes coaching had to offer.

But, above all, he calls his last 50 years a blessing.

“I’ve been able to do it 50 years because, most of all, it’s been positive, and I’m very proud to say that I’ve had the opportunity to be around some of the greatest people in the world. That’s where I chalk up and say ‘thank you God for giving me the opportunity to do what I love’.” Coach Mike Young

“Mike’s a great guy. He’s just a down to earth good guy. You can understand and see why he has successes because he gets the most and the best out of his kids because he’s genuine. Kids don’t really care about how much you know until they know about how much you care, and Mike is the kind of guy who cares about his players.” Jay Circosta, retired coach

Coach Young’s been touched by those who been very supportive of his last 50 years coaching and those who will continue to do so for the rest of his coaching career.

He appreciates all the support from the Wheeling Central and Saint Clairsville boosters.