https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Benwood Bruisers Wrestling Club makes an impact

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For a number of years, the Benwood Bruisers Wrestling Club made an impact in the wrestling community.  

In 1979 my dad, and his friend started the Benwood Bruiser Wrestling Team. It was a local youth team, said Joe Giovengo.  “It stayed in Benwood and Marshall County for close to 30 years and close to 8 years ago, we always had a team. Well numbers started to dwindle we didn’t have a place to practice so we decided to fold up and join the Monarchs.” 

The club is excited to call the former Benwood Firemen’s Hall home. Once the club opens, it will offer wrestling to youth at all levels.  

Our goal is to create championship teams at the high school state level, Wheeling Park, Central, Bellaire, Shadyside, and John Marshall was one of them and the numbers have fallen off so we have been trying to rebuild with a novice league and now this is the next step we see. We want to see state championships at every level,” said Chris Ward. 

As the fastest growing female sport in the country, girls wrestling is on the rise and the Bruisers Youth Wrestling Club is working to help females grow in the sport of wrestling.  

“I have a lot of friends that know I’m into wrestling, they have daughters. They want to get them involved but they don’t feel comfortable getting their daughters involved wrestling male counterparts, we saw a need and definitely a want, I’ve been contacted by a lot of people,” said Ward. 

“With title nine, we saw a lot of wrestling programs shutting down, well the goal was to equalize opportunities for girls so instead of closing men’s wrestling, now we see college and high schools providing more opportunities for girls, which was the goal in the first place,” said Giovengo. “We want to start them young, get them used to it and maybe get a few state champions out of it maybe.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter