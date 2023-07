WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just a day before their opening round matchup, the Best Virginia team grouped up at Alpha Tavern to meet fans and sign autographs at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Entering the Wheeling Regional, Best Virginia is the top seed and will be chasing their first TBT title in team history.

They’re set to play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against ‘Dubois Dream’ in WesBanco Arena.