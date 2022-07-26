BETHANY, W.Va. – Bethany College Director of Athletics Brian Sansom is excited to welcome Mikayla Lopez as the head coach of the Bison women’s basketball program. Lopez, who most recently served as an assistant coach at Buena Vista University, becomes the 11th coach in program history. “Coach Lopez’s passion, enthusiasm, and vision shined through during her interview process” says Sansom. “We look forward to watching the growth of our young women on and off the court under her leadership.” During Lopez’s tenure with the BVU Beavers, she was responsible for the recruiting process, maintaining the recruiting budget, and organizing fundraising events.

Prior to BVU, Lopez was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Aurora University for two seasons. During her time with Aurora University, Lopez assisted the Spartans in establishing two school records in most points scored in a game (112) and most three-pointers made in a game (18).

Lopez began her coaching career as an assistant coach at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands, Colo.

“I am honored to be given this incredible opportunity, special thanks to President Jamie Caridi, Director of Athletics Brian Sansom, and Assistant AD Jen Windmiller,” says Lopez. “I am beyond excited to join the Bethany College Family. Time to get to work, Roll Bison!”

Lopez is a 2019 graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, Il., and was a stand-out point guard for the Vikings.

Throughout her collegiate playing career with Augustana, Lopez led the team in both steals and assists in 2017 and set a single-season record for free-throw percentage at 91.0 percent. While coaching at Aurora, her program ranked eighth in the NCAA DIII last season in points per game (80.0 ppg).

In addition to her recent coaching roles, Lopez has also served as head coach for the M14 Hoops Basketball Academy in Aurora, Il. (Summer 2021), as well as the QC Attack out of Bettendorf, Iowa (Summer 2018). She served as an intern with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky during the summer of 2017, where she helped plan, execute, and organize various marketing activities and events throughout the season.

Lopez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing and political science from Augustana and a master’s degree from Aurora University in Business Administration with an emphasis in leadership.