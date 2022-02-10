Bethany, W.Va. – Freshman Lindsey Garrison set a new program record for made three-pointers in a single-season with 66, in Bethany’s 66-51 win over Franciscan Thursday evening inside Hummel Field House. The record was previously held by Hayley Holenka in the 2015-16 season.

GAME FLOW

Both teams went neck and neck in the first stanza with the Bison pulling ahead 15-11.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Bison stretched the lead to nine.

Franciscan cut the Bethany lead to five (25-20) with 5:04 to go in the first half.

Bethany went on a 9-0 run to take a 34-20 lead into the break.

The Bison built their lead to 45-29 with 3:50 to go in the third quarter with a Lindsey Garrison three. With that three, she set the program record for the most made three’s in a single-season.

Bethany took a 48-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

Franciscan battled to climb back but the Bison were able to hold off the Barons.

IN THE BOX SCORE

Lindsey Garrison led the Bison with 26 points. She had pulled in four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Alexis Heap added 12 points and grabbed a team high nine rebounds.

Ashleigh Wheeler had 12 points and three steals.

Makenzee Mason and Kelsie Meintel had seven points apiece. Mason had six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Meintel pulled in seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Bethany Bison return to action on Saturday, February 12 when they travel to Pittsburgh for a PAC contest against the Chatham Cougars at 12 pm.