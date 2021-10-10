Bethany Gets First Win on New and Improved Field

Bethany, W, Va. (WTRF) – A field that was previously unnamed is now new and improved for the Bison. Bethany had used the same turf for nearly a decade. That turf was completely removed and replaced with a fresh and more crisp layer of artificial grass. After a ribbon cutting ceremony, the field is now known as Don Ault Field after one of the best coaches in program history.

“Well, there’s two things. There’s a lot of good things happening at Bethany. Getting a new field is important. About a third of our student athletes participate on this field and the other part, of course, was naming if after coach Don Ault. Don was a coach here primarily back in the 70s. In fact, he was my head coach when I played at Bethany. He won 2 PAC championships. It’s good to get the players back as well and to get his family back to honor him today was very special,” Bethany Board of Trustees Chair Ken Bado said.

As for the game, Bethany was winless and going up against winless Thiel College. The Bison made a big play to score in the second quarter. Don Salinetro went deep and found Brennan Secrist wide open. The over 70 yard touchdown catch made it 7-0 Bethany. Bethany rolled on for its first win on the newly named Don Ault Field 28-7.