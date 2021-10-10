Bethany Gets First Win on New and Improved Field

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

Bethany, W, Va. (WTRF) – A field that was previously unnamed is now new and improved for the Bison. Bethany had used the same turf for nearly a decade. That turf was completely removed and replaced with a fresh and more crisp layer of artificial grass. After a ribbon cutting ceremony, the field is now known as Don Ault Field after one of the best coaches in program history.

“Well, there’s two things. There’s a lot of good things happening at Bethany. Getting a new field is important. About a third of our student athletes participate on this field and the other part, of course, was naming if after coach Don Ault. Don was a coach here primarily back in the 70s. In fact, he was my head coach when I played at Bethany. He won 2 PAC championships. It’s good to get the players back as well and to get his family back to honor him today was very special,” Bethany Board of Trustees Chair Ken Bado said.

As for the game, Bethany was winless and going up against winless Thiel College. The Bison made a big play to score in the second quarter. Don Salinetro went deep and found Brennan Secrist wide open. The over 70 yard touchdown catch made it 7-0 Bethany. Bethany rolled on for its first win on the newly named Don Ault Field 28-7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter