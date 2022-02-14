BETHANY, W.Va. – Bethany College Director of Athletics Jill Willson and President Jamie Caridi announced the hiring of Brandon Robinson as the head football coach Monday. He becomes the 11th head coach in program history.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work to develop the young men in the program and to help Bethany football be a program the Bethany College family and community are proud of on and off the field,” Robinson said.

Robinson comes to Bethany after two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baldwin Wallace University.

“Bethany College is thrilled to welcome Coach Robinson to the Bison community,” Caridi said. “His integrity, wisdom, experience, and values are a perfect fit to meet the needs of our student athletes. His track-record of leading students throughout the Ohio Valley to excellence in the classroom and on the field is exceptional.”

“What a great day for the Bethany Family! We are excited to welcome Brandon and his family to Bethany,” added Willson. “Brandon brings a great recruiting record in the Ohio Valley and a tremendous leadership style that will focus on academics and player development both as athletes and men that will make a difference in our football program.”

Robinson is no stranger to the Ohio Valley. Before heading to Baldwin Wallace, he was the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Wheeling University for three seasons.

“I would like to thank President Caridi, Athletic Director Willson, and the Board of Trustees for this opportunity to lead the Bethany College football program,” Robinson said. “My wife, Shara, and I are excited to return to the Ohio Valley, a place that is very special to us.”

Prior to Wheeling, he was the wide receivers coach at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College for one season. He also served as a wide receivers coach and head junior varsity coach at Eaton High School for three years.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in integrated social studies education and a Master of Education in education leadership from Ohio Dominican University. As an undergraduate, he was a four-year wide receiver and an All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) and Academic All-GLIAC selection. Robinson served as a graduate assistant tight ends coach while completing his master’s.

The Eaton, Ohio, native was a standout football player at Eaton High School where he was an All-Southwestern Buckeye League first-team selection as a junior and senior. Robinson was also the SWBL Receiver of the Year, an All-Southwest District first-team pick and an All-Ohio second-team selection as senior. He is the Eaton record-holder for receptions in a season (66) and career (121).