ZANESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio American Legion region 8 championship will go the full distance following Beverly-Lowell’s 8-0 win over St.Clairsville Monday night.

Post 389 / 750 struck first with a run in the second inning. The big blow came in the fourth as they scored four times with three on a bases loaded double from Easton Eibel, for a 5-0 lead.

The two teams will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. once again at Gant Stadium with the winning team advancing to the state tournament.