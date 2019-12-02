High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Beyond the Field- Alex D’Orio’s Story

WHEELING, W.VA- Wheeling Nailers Goalie, Alex D’Orio has spent much of his life on the ice.  

“I think I was around 7 and I always wanted to be a goalie and he was a junior in Quebec so I always wanted to be like him so when I started to be on the ice I think I went two practices and I went in the crease.” 

D’Orio is very close to his family and life threatening events have placed much of an impact on the goalie’s life. Growing up, three of O’rio’s grandparents were diagnosed with cancer, so when the Nailers host their Hockey Fights Cancer Night, it really hits home for Alex D’Orio.  

“Two of them, they beat it and one passed away. So for sure, it was hard, hard for all of the family.” 

And O’rio’s influence from his uncle and grandparents have taught the 20-year old lessons at an early age. 

“Always be happy and be grateful for your family and for what you have.” 

O’rio says he is enjoying his time in Wheeling and he appreciates the support from the community, as well as his teammates. 

“He’s been playing like a veteran back there for us, he’s making some big saves, keeping us in the game and he’s really the spirit for us out there.” 

For Bordas and Bordas, Beyond the Field, I’m Caroline Peters.

