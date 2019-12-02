Beyond the Field: How two Knights have reached for the stars together

WHEELING, W.VA. – Bittersweet is often a word used to describe one’s last year of high school. and the same can be said for Kaylle Reinbeau and Eden Gainer. From the basketball court to the classroom, these two friends have helped uplift one another.

“Our friendship has meant so much to me. i know she’s going to do awesome, it’s going to be weird not seeing her in the hallways. and just talking about the things we do,” said Eden Gainer “It means a lot, we’ve been going through basketball, high school and AAU, so for us to get our goals is just amazing and I’m happy to have a teammate like her.” Both of these girls share the same love for basketball.

“They literally share the same accomplishments and they’re so happy for each other. Kaylee got her 1000th point, Eden was cheering. Eden got her 1000th point, Kaylee was cheering. it’s just really special.”