High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Beyond the Field: How two Knights have reached for the stars together

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA. – Bittersweet is often a word used to describe one’s last year of high school. and the same can be said for Kaylle Reinbeau and Eden Gainer. From the basketball court to the classroom, these two friends have helped uplift one another.

“Our friendship has meant so much to me. i know she’s going to do awesome, it’s going to be weird not seeing her in the hallways. and just talking about the things we do,” said Eden Gainer “It means a lot, we’ve been going through basketball, high school and AAU, so for us to get our goals is just amazing and I’m happy to have a teammate like her.” Both of these girls share the same love for basketball.

“They literally share the same accomplishments and they’re so happy for each other. Kaylee got her 1000th point, Eden was cheering. Eden got her 1000th point, Kaylee was cheering. it’s just really special.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter