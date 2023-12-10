WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– If you live in the Ohio Valley, you know who Mike Young is. After 53 years of coaching, including 8 state championships at Wheeling Central, Young has had quite the career.

All his accolades make him a local legend in the area, but nationally he did not have as much recognition. That is, until the High School Football Hall of Fame came calling a few weeks ago. Now he is to be honored in Canton, Ohio on June 8th, 2024.

This Bordas & Bordas Beyond The Field is dedicated to Coach Young…