STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville Football is what we like to call, a powerhouse. They’ve played in 9 ohio state championship games, won 4 of them, and then earned the OVAC crown 11 times…

All that history, from over 4,000 games, lives on in the basement of one Big Red Alum, Rich Blackburn, who carries on his fathers legacy with every tape…

“I think my dad thought the history and preserving the history were very important and I continue to do so today.” -Rich Blackburn, Steubenville

Rich’s dad Jim started filming Big Red games back in 1978, and never missed a game from that point on. When his son joined the “family business” around 2005, they expanded to show multiple camera angles… But despite the valuable product, their pursuit has never been driven by financial profit…

“I have a mantra that memories are nothing until you share them with someone.” -Rich Blackburn, Steubenville

But after Jim passed away in 2020, Rich took the next step to bring his father’s work into the modern-age by digitizing all his old film to be stored on his computer… And to do so, he uses an ancient piece of technology, it’s called the projector…

From there he records the projected tape off a blank screen in complete darkness, and then uses his Mac for any last edits before it is finalized. In just a few years, he’s converted around 24-hundred tapes, which if you ask him requires plenty of…

“Patience, because uh you like to get the film in the best of shape so you have to do some editing and everything and splicing together.” -Rich Blackburn, Steubenville

Nowadays Rich’s library isn’t just limited to football film, but has retro photos, town parades, and even old analysis from my boss, Scott Nolte!

But his greatest achievement, came when he was breaking down a 1954 film and saw an opportunity to share a core-memory with the former-homecoming queen…