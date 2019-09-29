High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Beyond the Field: Ty Ward’s Story

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, OHIO (WTRF)-

“I’m going to be famous one day. One day that’s me. Ty Ward, remember the name.” 

Ty Ward has big dreams. But he’s had to overcome more than most people could ever imagine.  At birth Ward was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder resulting in loss of motor functions, including the inability to walk or stand.  

And growing up Ward was able to find his true passion through this love for sports, however after graduating from Edison in 2018, he decided to live at home.  

“I always wanted to be a broadcaster growing up but I never really did anything to do it, I never went to college, but when they came to me with this opportunity I had no doubt to take the offer.” 

And one teacher made an impact on Ward’s life at Edsion High School. So when the opportunity to broadcast Edison High School sports with his former teacher came along, Ward was ecstatic to take the job.  

“Even when he was little I remember he was really smart, really knowledgable of the game and just working with him we fall into an old rhythm, says Jamie Evans, “So this is just something that he’s down and it really fits his personality and fits his skill-set.” 

But really Ward’s background and passion led him to this opportunity.  

“We wanted someone that was really well-rounded in sports,” says Joann Stagani , ”He knew what they were talking about and I really didn’t have to worry about Ty being knowledgeable because he was able to talk about any sport that we would offer at the high school and he already works with our baseball team and our soccer team.” 

And Ward’s mother, seeing him live out his dream is rather special.  

“Oh absolutely very proud. This is something that he’s always said, says Kim Ward, “He watches ESPN and all that and he is going to one day want to do something like that so when he got the opportunity to do it, it’s awesome to actually see him announcing and able to hear him on the radio.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter