WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– A few months back, Morgan Miehle made 25-of-25 straight free throws in Chicago to win the Elks National Free Throw Contest. From there she got invited to the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony in Springfield, MA where she met a number of her NBA-idols including Dirk Nowitzki and Jayson Tatum.

Nowadays, she’s in the middle of volleyball season, but luckily when I asked to shoot some free throws with her, she accepted. Spoiler Alert: it got competitive on this edition of Beyond The Field (presented by Bordas & Bordas).