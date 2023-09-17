MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)– Connor Fitzpatrick has built up quite the reputation around these parts; From kicking field goals to dominating wing-eating contests, the John Marshall student can do it all.

Since the high schooler has won the wing-contest at our WTRF preseason kickoff show in back-to-back years, I figured it was up to me to find out if he was legit. When you think about the all-time great eaters (Chestnut, Kobayashi, Lloyd), they never back down from a challenge. So when I reached out to Mr. Fitzpatrick, I was pleased to hear he wanted to defend his belt.

On this week’s ‘Beyond The Field’ presented by Bordas & Bordas, we travel to John Marshall Football’s practice field for the clash of the century: Fitzpatrick vs Lloyd. 8 mild-buffalo wings each, first to finish gets the thrown and bragging rights for life.

Enjoy…