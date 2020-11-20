Big Time Sports: 2 battles of unbeatens will have major impact on Big Ten standings

Big 10 Sports

by: Web Team

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Two battles of unbeatens in both divisions highlight the Big Ten’s week five schedule.

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) for control of the East. The Buckeyes try to stay on course for the College Football Playoffs, while the Hoosiers look to reach more program milestones. They aim to snap a 24-game losing streak to OSU.

In the West, No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0). The Badgers returned from a two-week hiatus to dominate Michigan last Saturday, while the Wildcats beat Purdue for their first 4-0 league start since 1996.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic, along with the Nexstar Nation, will preview every Big Ten game in this week’s Big Time Sports at 8 p.m. ET.

They’ll also have the latest on the Michigan State-Maryland game, which is in jeopardy as the Terrapins continue to fight a COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is the schedule for week 5:

Friday, November 20

  • Purdue at Minnesota – 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 21

  • Illinois at Nebraska – 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Michigan State at Maryland – 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Indiana at Ohio State – 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Iowa at Penn State – 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Wisconsin at Northwestern – 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Michigan at Rutgers – 7:30 p.m. ET

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter