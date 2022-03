WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Already leading 9-2 in the top of the fourth inning of their game with Wheeling Central, John Marshall exploded for seven more runs to put the game away.

The big blow of the frame was a bases loaded double from Ethan Neely that unloaded the bases.

With the win the Monarchs improved to 2-3, while Central lost for the first time this season and stands at 2-1.

The Maroon Knights will host Williamstown Wednesday, while the Monarchs visit Brooke Friday.