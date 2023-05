WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – After staving off elimination Saturday, Wheeling Central exploded Monday for a 14-1 win over Madonna in five innings.

The win gives the Maroon Knights the class A region one section one championship. Leading 6-1 in the top of the sixth inning the Maroon Knights struck for eight runs.

Carson Kuhns and Seth Cover each had four rbi. Cover went all five innings allowed just three hits and one run.

Central advances to face Tyler Consolidated in the region one championship.