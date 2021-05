GLEN DALE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville pounded out 12 hits Wednesday night as they snapped John Marshall’s seven game win streak with a 9-2 win over the Monarchs.

Big Red used a five run fifth inning to erase a 2-2 tie on their way to the victory.

Caesen Sutton went all seven innings on the mound for Big Red to earn the win.