Driver Scott Dixon previews IndyCar Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IndyCar stars want you to come out and watch as they return to the track Friday and Saturday.

That’s because this weekend is the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Five-time IndyCar series and past Indianapolis 500 champ Scott Dixon stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

He talked about this weekend’s upcoming race, how he’s preparing for the race, his perfect forecast for race day and why the Grand Prix may be a better weekend for families than the Indy 500.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.