LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads a pack through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

3:58 p.m. SIMON PAGENAUD WINS THE 103rd INDIANAPOLIS 500! Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Josef Newgarden and WIll Power are the top 5. Ed Carpenter, Santino Ferrucci, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Conor Daly round out the top ten.

3:57 p.m. Pagenaud passes Rossi back with less than two laps to go!

3:56 p.m. 3 laps to go. Rossi passes Pagenaud at the start line for the lead!

3:55 p.m. Pagenaud leads with 4 laps left

3:53 p.m. 6 laps left. Pagenaud continues to hold off Rossi

3:50 p.m. 10 to go! Pagenaud, Rossi, Newgarden the top 3

3:49 p.m. Pagenaud passes Rossi for the lead with 11 to go

3:48 p.m. GREEN FLAG: 13 laps to go. Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato are the top 5.

3:37 p.m. Cars are back moving under caution again after an 18-minute red flag delay.

3:16 p.m. RED FLAG on lap 180 as a result of the most recent crash. Spencer Pigot is the race leader, followed by Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud. Ed Carpenter and Josef Newgarden are also in the top five.

3:13 p.m. The 5 cars involved in the crash are Felix Rosenqvist, Graham Rahal, Sebastien Bourdais, Charlie Kimball and Zach Veach.

3:10 p.m. CAUTION number 4 of the day for a big crash involving multiple cars with 23 laps remaining: As teams cycle through pit stops Takuma Sato leads Spencer Pigot and Will Power.

3:04 p.m. 33 laps to go. Josef Newgarden leads Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly.

2:52 p.m. Josef Newgarden passes Simon Pagenaud on lap 151 to take the race lead from his teammate.

2:49 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 148. Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden, Sebastien Bourdais and Alexander Rossi make up the top five.

2:35 p.m. CAUTION number 3 of the day on lap 138 as Marcus Ericsson spins and hits the wall on pit road. Alexander Rossi has an issue with the fuel in his pit and makes a 23-second stop. Scott Dixon is the race leader, followed by Santino Ferrucci, Felix Rosenqvist, Tony Kanaan and Zach Veach are the top 5 as teams were cycling through pit stops.

2:25 p.m. 75 laps to go: Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais continue as the top 5.

2:18 p.m. After a cycle of pit stops, Simon Pagenaud retakes the lead, however, Alexander Rossi is trying to chase him down. Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais are the top 5 on lap 115.

2:15 p.m. Charlie Clifford reports from Dr. Geoffrey Billows: the Rahal Letterman Lanigan crew member Chris Minot, hit by Jordan King in the pits is being transferred to IU Methodist Hospital with a non-life threatening lower body injury. He is in good spirits.

2:08 p.m. HALFWAY: Ed Carpenter leads, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and Conor Daly make up the top 5. Spencer Pigot, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci round out the top 10.

2:00 p.m. Kyle Kaiser has been checked and released from the infield medical center after his lap 74 crash.

1:53 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 80. Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Sebastien Bourdais the top 5

​​​​​​​1:52 p.m. WIll Power will start from the rear of the field for contact with his crew in the pits.

1:49 p.m. Meghan McKeown reports Jordan King’s tire changer has been wheeled off for evaluation with a leg injury. His name is Chris Minot and he is also the chief mechanic for Rahal Letterman Lanigan sports car crew.

1:47 p.m. A replay shows a pit crew member of Jordan King was struck by a tire as King attempted to make a pit stop.

1:44 p.m. 2nd caution of the day on lap 74 as Kyle Kaiser hits the wall in turn 4.

1:37 p.m. Leader Simpon Pagenaud makes his 2nd pit stop. Ed Carpenter takes over the race lead

1:34 p.m. After 60 laps, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Ed Carpenter are 1-2-3.

1:27 p.m. 50 laps complete: Simon Pagenaud is the race leader. Will Power, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi the top 5. Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot, Ed Jones, Conor Daly and Marcus Ericsson the top 10.

1:22 p.m. After the cycle of pit stops, pole-sitter Simon Pagenaud retakes the race lead. Power, Carpenter, Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais the top 5 on lap 45.

1:21 p.m. Helio Castroneves assessed a drive-though penalty for the contact on pit road

1:19 p.m. Contact on pit road between James Davison and Helio Castroneves

1:15 p.m. Pit stops begin under the green flag on lap 32 as leader Simon Pagenaud comes to pit road. That gives the lead to last year’s winner, Will Power

1:07 p.m. Colton Herta is out of the race after only completing 4 laps due to mechanical issues.

1:06 p.m. 20 laps in: Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Ed Carpenter, Spencer Pigot and Josef Newgarden are the current top 5.

1:00 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 9. Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter and Will Power the top 3.

12:52 p.m. Caution on lap 6 as Colton Herta’s car comes to a stop with engine problems just short of the pits.

12:49 p.m. The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is underway!

Here we go! Driver introductions ahead of the 103rd running of the #Indy500 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ScvWTGE7pv — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) May 26, 2019