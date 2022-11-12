TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals.
Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly.
#10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown.
Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter.
#7 Phaeton Hill made a pass out to #32 Spenser Ostovich.
He took it all the way in for a Big Red touchdown.
The Tiger did get on the board.
At halftime Steubenville led the game 34-8.
Big Red went on to win 41-22 and will face Indian Valley next week for regional finals.