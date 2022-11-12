TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals.

Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly.

#10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown.

Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter.

#7 Phaeton Hill made a pass out to #32 Spenser Ostovich.

He took it all the way in for a Big Red touchdown.

The Tiger did get on the board.

TOUCHDOWN @AthleticsBigRed

Issac Hill 44 yards. 🏈

At halftime Steubenville led the game 34-8.

Big Red went on to win 41-22 and will face Indian Valley next week for regional finals.