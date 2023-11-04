STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region-15 semifinal Friday thanks to their 50-26 win over Licking Valley.
Next up the Red will face Indian Valley, the Braves upset Bishop Ready 34-13.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region-15 semifinal Friday thanks to their 50-26 win over Licking Valley.
Next up the Red will face Indian Valley, the Braves upset Bishop Ready 34-13.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now