STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville used an eight-run third inning to put their game with Wheeling Park away Monday night at the beautiful Crimson Complex.

The Lady Red handed the Lady Patriots a 12-1 win in five innings.

Steubenville pitcher Jules King allowed just three hits with nine strikeouts while earning the win.

Wheeling Park was charged with eight errors in the loss.