Big Red Bounces Back

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- Steubenville Big Red played host to Youngstown East on Friday. Big Red was hoping to bounce back to the win column, after a tough 42-41 overtime loss last week at unbeaten Austintown-Fitch.

In the first quarter, Cade Kernahan connected with Brenton Jones for the 33 yard score, putting Big Red up first 7-0. Rodney James Jr . Will late scored with a 27 yard touchdown run. Big Red rolled to a 43-6 win. They will host Dover next week for the second time this year. They already beat Dover once this season.