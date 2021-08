STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville Big Red was dominant in their 41-7 win over New Philadelphia Thursday night at Harding Stadium.

Big Red led 28-0 at the half, behind a defense that forced four Quaker turnovers.

The Steubenville offense finished with 516 total yards in the win. Now 2-0 they will host Wheeling Park next week.