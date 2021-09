DOVER,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville lost for the first time this season 24-7 at Dover Friday night.

Big Red led 7-0 in the second quarter, but the Tornadoes scored 10 straight to close the half for a 10-7 lead at the break.

In the third quarter Dover would add a pair of the touchdowns. The loss drops the Red to 4-1. Big Red turned the ball over four times in the game.