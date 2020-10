AUSTINTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville closed their regular season with a 42-41 loss in overtime at Austintown-Fitch.

Spencer Ostovich scored five times for Big Red but was stopped on a two-point conversion in overtime that was the difference in the game.

Steubenville slips to 3-2 while the Falcons finish the regular season at 6-0.