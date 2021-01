MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville was able to hold off a late fourth quarter comeback attempt by Martins Ferry to beat the Purple Riders 51-48.

Big Red led by 12 with less than four minutes to play but the Riders cut the lead to two with 20 seconds remaining. Steubenville was able to hit some free throws to hang on for the victory.

Zion Sawyer and Phaeton Hill each had 14 to lead Steubenville. Jaizen Miles had 16 to lead the Riders and all scorers in the game.