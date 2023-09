WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville held off a determined Linsly team Friday night for a 27-19 win at West Liberty University.

Big Red led 21-0 at the half but then saw the Cadets score two times in the third to cut the lead to 21-13 but that’s as close as they would get.

Big Red is now has won six in a to and stands at 6-1 and host Allderdice next week. Linsly is now 3-2 and will play the remainder of their games on the road starting next week at Licking Valley.