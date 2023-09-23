STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville held off Wheeling Park Friday night 42-28.
With the win Big Red improves to 5-1 while Park slips to 2-2.
Next week Steubenville visit Linsly. The Patriots will travel to Morgantown.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville held off Wheeling Park Friday night 42-28.
With the win Big Red improves to 5-1 while Park slips to 2-2.
Next week Steubenville visit Linsly. The Patriots will travel to Morgantown.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now