Big Red Now 3-0

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Tayveon Crawford rushed for two touchdowns and Randy Mitchell threw for a pair as Big Red downed St.Francis, NY 43-31.
Now 3-0 on the season, Big Red will host New Philadelphia next Friday at Harding Stadium.
by: Scott Nolte
